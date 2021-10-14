Tael (WABI) Reaches Market Cap of $5.54 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. In the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can now be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $34.91, $7.20, $4.92 and $6.32.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00047427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.17 or 0.00219622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00096688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $4.92, $34.91, $24.72, $13.96, $6.32, $119.16, $5.22, $18.11, $45.75, $7.20, $10.00 and $62.56. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

