Filecoin (FIL) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.96 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $70.85 or 0.00123326 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion and $1.22 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00070424 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00077547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,296.07 or 0.99737114 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.60 or 0.06516602 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 112,381,675 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

