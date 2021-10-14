Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Update

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aisin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Aisin alerts:

Shares of ASEKY stock remained flat at $$36.24 on Thursday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.52. Aisin has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.