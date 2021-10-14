Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,505,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573,155 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.36% of Yum China worth $99,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Yum China by 5.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,454,000 after buying an additional 40,246 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Yum China by 3.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Yum China by 4.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Yum China by 314.5% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after buying an additional 126,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 225.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on YUMC. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

