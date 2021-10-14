California Public Employees Retirement System Has $108.91 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,672 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.75% of Citrix Systems worth $108,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,814,000. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $117,839,000 after buying an additional 246,300 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $94.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.41 and a 200-day moving average of $115.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $117,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

