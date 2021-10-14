EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,356,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 21,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $113,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $90.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $93.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

