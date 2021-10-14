Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D opened at $73.37 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.