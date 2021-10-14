Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd.

Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend by 90.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lakeland Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $73.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,625 shares of company stock valued at $471,423 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

