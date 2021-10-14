Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 116,778 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,042,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,778 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $55,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Covetrus by 8.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 291,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Covetrus by 263.2% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the first quarter valued at $363,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in Covetrus by 83.9% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Covetrus by 45.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 314,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 98,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

In other Covetrus news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,710 shares in the company, valued at $710,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 21,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $521,209.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,368.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $19.43 on Thursday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 154.42 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.