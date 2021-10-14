Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 88.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $213.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $153.27 and a 12-month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

