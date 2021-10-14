Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 31,407 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,154,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.24% of MGM Resorts International worth $49,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $822,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,887,000 after buying an additional 142,030 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $691,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 32.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 526,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,461,000 after buying an additional 130,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.81.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.29. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $48.94.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.52) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

