Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 900.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group stock opened at $89.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

