Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.220-$2.305 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $839.04 million-$848.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.89 million.Endava also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.580-$0.607 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.89.

Get Endava alerts:

DAVA opened at $150.04 on Thursday. Endava has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.27, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.46.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.