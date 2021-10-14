Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 641,032 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,253,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 641,032 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $46,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after buying an additional 2,704,372 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,639 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,672 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in KeyCorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $29,319,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.84.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

