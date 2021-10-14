CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,514 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $627,177.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $3,431,332.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,987 shares in the company, valued at $112,247,793.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,803 shares of company stock valued at $45,679,690 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTLA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

