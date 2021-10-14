Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,522 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,858 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Cryoport worth $62,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $701,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,574 shares of company stock worth $22,440,261. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $67.85 on Thursday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.25.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYRX. BTIG Research began coverage on Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

