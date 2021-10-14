Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,532,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100,918 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Knowles worth $148,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knowles in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Knowles by 1,675.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 1,092.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

KN stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.40 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

