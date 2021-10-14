Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 214,629 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,116,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 214,629 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $57,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 341,837 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 20.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after buying an additional 221,410 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

