Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,361,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $65,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,031,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,104,000 after purchasing an additional 80,354 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,978,000 after purchasing an additional 17,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,403,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,022,000 after acquiring an additional 112,837 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,663,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,240,000 after acquiring an additional 187,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,293,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,920,000 after acquiring an additional 134,835 shares during the last quarter.

SILK opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.86.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $320,943.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,536 shares of company stock worth $5,221,542 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

