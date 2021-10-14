Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.24. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million.

CDEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.95.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $159,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,356 shares of company stock worth $679,637 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth $6,479,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDEV stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.