Toroso Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 104,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 587,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,144,000 after buying an additional 81,306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK opened at $169.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

