Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $89.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $104.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCS. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Analysts predict that Century Communities will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

