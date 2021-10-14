Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $89.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $104.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCS. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.
Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.95.
In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Century Communities Company Profile
Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.
Featured Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.