Bitzeny Achieves Market Cap of $217,941.30 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitzeny has a market cap of $217,941.30 and approximately $500.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.13 or 0.00313869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000632 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

