CloakCoin Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and $11,221.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001254 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000835 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00025009 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00023984 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,711,582 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

