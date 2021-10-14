Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 5,111 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,640.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 46.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.61 million, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.09. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.64.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

