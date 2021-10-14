Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 521,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 18,090 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of ISBC opened at $15.40 on Thursday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.