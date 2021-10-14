Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $7.21 Million Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of White Mountains Insurance Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

WTM opened at $1,089.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,138.19. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $870.01 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 2.47%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

