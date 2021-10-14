195,560 Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 195,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,983,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.98.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The company’s revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITCI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

