Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,546 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 290,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after buying an additional 145,450 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.92. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. Equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on COOP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $412,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,996 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.