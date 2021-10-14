OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 29,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.91. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

