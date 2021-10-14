129,199 Shares in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 129,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Shares of HYEM opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.

