Natixis Lowers Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Natixis trimmed its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 317,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in PTC were worth $44,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth $220,629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PTC by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after buying an additional 1,587,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PTC by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,657,000 after buying an additional 602,850 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,945,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PTC by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,868,000 after buying an additional 563,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 in the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTC opened at $122.50 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.12.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.83.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

