OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Position in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Aluminum Co. of China were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 29,664 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

ACH opened at $17.82 on Thursday. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 159.73 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aluminum Co. of China Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

