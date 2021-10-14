Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases Shares of 105,710 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,710 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 352.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $156,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

