Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.18% of Vocera Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at $129,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at about $284,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCRA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -287.87 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $182,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $32,477.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,201.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,676 shares of company stock worth $2,376,345 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

