Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $3.51 Million in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Equinix by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $763.45 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $823.40 and a 200-day moving average of $783.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $942.00 to $731.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $878.47.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.