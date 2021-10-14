Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.35 Million Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PVH were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 8.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after purchasing an additional 618,798 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PVH during the first quarter worth about $31,710,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in PVH during the first quarter worth about $25,903,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 760.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 275,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,081,000 after acquiring an additional 243,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 202.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 186,353 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PVH shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

PVH stock opened at $107.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $121.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

