6,750 Shares in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medallia by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,847,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,172 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 11.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,162,000 after buying an additional 1,350,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Medallia by 4,325.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after buying an additional 807,499 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Medallia by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,122,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after buying an additional 798,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Medallia by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,718,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,939,000 after acquiring an additional 666,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $990,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 230,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 521,600 shares of company stock valued at $17,385,862. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDLA opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.17. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. William Blair cut shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

