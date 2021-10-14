Covington Capital Management Purchases 500 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 155,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,362,000.

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34.

