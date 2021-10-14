Covington Capital Management Takes $381,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,506 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on COIN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.63.

COIN opened at $250.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.31.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total transaction of $11,991,165.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,741,901.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 938,604 shares of company stock valued at $243,067,560 in the last quarter.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

