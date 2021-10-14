OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $5.29 Million Position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 119,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 522.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 121,977 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 108.1% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 52,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period.

CNYA stock opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $35.58.

