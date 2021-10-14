Short Interest in Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Rises By 818.8%

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 818.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,365,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSWW opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. Principal Solar has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

Principal Solar Company Profile

Principal Solar, Inc engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

