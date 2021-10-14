Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Update

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 875.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts recently commented on KIROY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kumba Iron Ore in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS:KIROY opened at $11.63 on Thursday. Kumba Iron Ore has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $2.5531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.16%.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

