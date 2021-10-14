OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $4.41 Million in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2021

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 69,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYD. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,348,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,995,000 after acquiring an additional 801,396 shares during the last quarter. Newfleet Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4,302.4% during the second quarter. Newfleet Asset Management LLC now owns 792,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,407,000 after acquiring an additional 774,436 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 138.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,298,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,275,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.05. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

