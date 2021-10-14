First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Short Interest Up 742.9% in September

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 742.9% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund stock opened at $14.73 on Thursday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $15.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 51,843 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

