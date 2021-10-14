190 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Bought by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $297.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $220.25 and a 1-year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

