Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 324,815 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,592 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,064,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after buying an additional 120,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $403.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $407.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $296.37 and a 1 year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

