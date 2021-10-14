TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth $415,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 72.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 195.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average is $74.92.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

