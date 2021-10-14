TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,211,000 after acquiring an additional 201,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,257,000 after acquiring an additional 378,208 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $144.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.06.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

