TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Takes $80,000 Position in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHDX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LHDX opened at $5.73 on Thursday. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHDX shares. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Lucira Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucira Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th.
About Lucira Health
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
