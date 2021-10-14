TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Takes $80,000 Position in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHDX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHDX opened at $5.73 on Thursday. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million. Analysts expect that Lucira Health, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHDX shares. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Lucira Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucira Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

